MACON, Ga. — Led by Jalyn McCreary’s 21 points, the Mercer Bears defeated the Morehead State Eagles 79-52 on Saturday. The Bears moved to 6-6 with the victory and the Eagles fell to 6-6.

By The Associated Press

