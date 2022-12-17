MONROE, La. — Led by Tyreke Locure’s 17 points, the UL Monroe Warhawks defeated the Lamar Cardinals 83-59 on Saturday. The Warhawks are now 4-8 on the season, while the Cardinals dropped to 4-8.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.