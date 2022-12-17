Kilde wins Saslong downhill; Odermatt’s podium streak ends
SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) — Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has returned to the top of a men’s World Cup downhill podium. He finished fifth in a shortened race at the same resort two days ago but dominated the full version of the classic race on Saturday on the challenging Saslong. It was his third win from four downhills this season. Kilde’s powerful run saw him beat French veteran Johan Clarey by 0.35 seconds. Overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt missed the podium for the first time in 12 races as he shared seventh place with American Travis Ganong.