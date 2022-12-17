How Argentina can beat France in the World Cup final

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi stands on the brink of a long-awaited World Cup winner’s medal as Argentina faces defending champions France in the final. But having experienced defeat in the final of 2014 in Brazil when Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany through extra time the 35-year-old Messi knows all too well the pain of having his World Cup dreams shattered. If Argentina is to win the tournament for the first time since 1986 it will likely come down to Messi, concentration and support from the fans.

