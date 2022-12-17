Hagel scores twice as Tampa Bay routs Montreal 5-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Branden Hagel scored two goals and added an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning laid a 5-1 beating on the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at the Bell Centre. Nicholas Paul, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov also scored for Tampa, while Steven Stamkos picked up two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves as the Lightning (20—9-1) extended their winning streak to five games. Nick Suzuki scored the lone goal for the Canadiens, who have now dropped three straight. Habs goaltender Jake Allen surrendered five goals on 27 shots.

