Goggia stuns with downhill win despite broken fingers

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Italian skier Sofia Goggia has dominated the fourth women’s World Cup downhill of the season despite undergoing surgery on two broken fingers the day before. Goggia beat runner-up Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia by 0.43 seconds. Goggia had her left hand bandaged and the glove attached to her ski pole with duct tape but seemed not visibly hampered by the injury. Goggia charged down the 2.5-kilometer course in her usual gutsy style. Kira Weidle of Germany finished third. Mikaela Shiffrin was fourth and the American leads the overall standings 50 points clear of Goggia.

