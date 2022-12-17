EXPLAINER: Why are Argentines such ardent World Cup fans?

Argentina arguably has the World Cup’s most fervent fans. They are known for their rhythmical singing, incessant drumming and trance-like ferocity. The country’s history of success at the World Cup is rivaled by few. Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986 and lost in the final three times. This fervor will only grow as Lionel Messi leads Argentina against defending champion France in Sunday’s final in Qatar. Argentines take pride in the intensity and they are proud to be known for it around the world. Argentines care deeply about soccer and they are among the best in the world at it.

