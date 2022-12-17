INDIANAPOLIS — Led by Yaakema Rose Jr.’s 27 points, the Eastern Illinois Panthers defeated the IUPUI Jaguars 70-59 on Saturday. The Panthers improved to 3-9 with the victory and the Jaguars fell to 2-9.

