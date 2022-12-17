Davis, Williams help Memphis hold on, beat Texas A&M 83-79

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 23 points — including a career-high 14 made free throws — and nine assists, DeAndre Williams scored all his 15 points in the second half and Memphis beat Texas A&M 83-79. Julius Marble scored inside to cap an 8-1 spurt that gave Texas A&M a one-point lead — its first since midway through the first half — with 3:20 to play but the Aggies committed turnovers on their next two possessions and Williams scored six consecutive points to give Memphis (9-3) a 74-69 lead with 2 minutes remaining. Davis made 7-of-8 free throws thereon to seal it for the Tigers. Wade Taylor IV hit four 3-pointers and tied his career high with 25 points for Texas A&M (6-4).

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.