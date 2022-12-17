AP source: Pirates, C Hedges agree to 1-year contract

The Pittsburgh Pirates and veteran catcher Austin Hedges have agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move is pending a physical. The 30-year-old Hedges played for Cleveland last season, batting .163 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 105 games. Hedges helped the Guardians win the AL Central. Pittsburgh went 62-100 this year in its fourth consecutive losing season.

