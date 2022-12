YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Shemar Rathan-Mayes’ free throw with 21 seconds left gave Youngstown State a 10-point lead and the Penguins held on to earn an 85-81 win over Southern. P.J. Byrd converted two three-point plays and knocked down a 3 in the final 18 seconds but could not pull the Jaguars closer than four points.

