CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Led by Isaac Mushila’s 19 points, the Texas A&M-CC Islanders defeated the Schreiner Mountaineers 104-69 on Friday. The Islanders moved to 6-5 with the win

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.