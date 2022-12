PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett remains in the concussion protocol and is doubtful to play when the Steelers visit Carolina. Pickett was limited in practice all week after getting injured in the first quarter of a loss to Baltimore. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph split practice reps during the week. Head coach Mike Tomlin says he’s comfortable with either player behind center.

