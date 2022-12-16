North Dakota St. holds off Incarnate Word, 35-32 in semi win

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Kobe Johnson broke free for a 31-yard touchdown run midway through the final quarter, Dawson Weber came up with a clutch interception with just over a minute left and North Dakota State came back twice to beat Incarnate Word, 35-32 in a Football Championship Subdivision semifinal. The win sends the defending national champions to their 10th championship game in program history. The Bison will take on the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between Montana State and No. 1-seed South Dakota State on January 8 in Frisco, Texas.

