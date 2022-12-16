North Central holds off Mount Union 28-21 for D-III title

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Ethan Greenfield, Luke Lehnen and DeAngelo Hardy delivered the big plays and North Central (Ill.) beat Mount Union 28-21 on Friday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to win the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl and claim the NCAA Division III championship. The Cardinals (15-0) finished off a perfect season for rookie coach Brad Spencer. “It’s unbelievable,” said Spencer. “I’m so proud of my staff and players. I just didn’t want to mess it up as a first-year coach.” It was North Central’s third trip to the title game. The Cardinals won it in 2019 and lost last season to Mary Hardin-Baylor — after beating Mount Union 26-13 in the semifinals.

