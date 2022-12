CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 20 points to lead No. 7 North Carolina past USC Upstate 89-47. Kelly shot 8 of 11 from the floor and grabbed four rebounds as the Tar Heels (9-1) won their third straight game. Eva Hodgson added 16 points, four assists and four steals and Paulina Paris chipped in a season-best 15 points. The Spartans (3-7) were led by Trinity Johnson’s 13 points and five steals.

