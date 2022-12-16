Morningside QB Joe Dolincheck leads NAIA All-American team

Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck and four of his teammates on offense have been selected to The Associated Press NAIA All-America team. Dolincheck led the NAIA with 353 yards passing per game and 37 touchdown passes. He was joined on the first team by receivers Austin Johnson and Zach Norton, freshman running back Ryan Cole and offensive lineman Tyler Anderson. Northwestern (Iowa) and Keiser (Florida) will meet Saturday in the NAIA championship game. Northwestern placed offensive lineman Greg Will and linebacker Parker Fryar on the first team. Keiser had two in offensive lineman Colton Takis and tight end Jaylen Arnold.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.