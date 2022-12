BOSTON (AP) — Moritz Wagner scored 25 points and Paolo Banchero added 20 as the Orlando Magic beat the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 117-109. Franz Wagner scored 19 points as Orlando won its fifth straight game. The Magic outrebounded the Celtics 53-38 and held the lead for the final 37 minutes of the game. Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and Jaylen Brown 26 as Boston lost for the third time in four games.

