FIFA targets $11 billion in revenue through 2026 World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA expects to earn $11 billion in the 2026 World Cup cycle with a 48-team men’s tournament in North America set to deliver a big increase in revenue amid ongoing uncertainty about the exact match schedule. The four-year budget has been presented to the FIFA Council. It foresees an almost 50% increase in income mainly tied to broadcasting and sponsorship deals for the men’s World Cup. FIFA typically makes conservative budget estimates and ends up overshooting its targets. The $7.5 billion revenue announced in Qatar last month for the 2019-22 commercial cycle was $1 billion more than the forecast.

