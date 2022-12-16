Chinese tennis player gets 9-month ban in match-fixing case

LONDON (AP) — Chinese tennis player Baoluo Zheng has been banned for nine months after admitting that he attempted to fix a match. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says the 21-year-old player “approached an opponent and offered money in return for deliberately losing a match at a tournament in Egypt in October 2022.” Baoluo was also fined $5,000 though $2,000 is suspended. The suspension extends to July 26. Baoluo’s career-high ranking is No. 525 in doubles.

