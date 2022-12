TULSA, Okla. — Max Abmas scored 23 points to help Oral Roberts defeat Missouri State 80-77. Abmas was 9-of-16 shooting with two 3-pointers for the Golden Eagles (9-3). Connor Vanover pitched in with 19 points and eight rebounds. Issac McBride had 14 points and the Golden Eagles extended their win streak to six. Jonathan Mogbo led the way for the Bears (4-7) with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

