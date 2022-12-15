Stars snap Caps’ win streak at 5, keep Ovechkin from scoring

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 45 saves to backstop the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 comeback victory over the Washington Capitals and deny Alex Ovechkin another major milestone goal. Jamie Benn tied it early in the third period and Colin Miller scored the go-ahead goal on a fluky carom less than 90 seconds later to help the Stars win for the fourth time in five games. Ovechkin will have to wait for his 801st goal to tie Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list. Washington’s winning streak ended at five.

