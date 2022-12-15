Sami Valimaki sets course record to lead in Mauritius

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius (AP) — Sami Valimaki of Finland has taken a two-shot lead at the Mauritius Open after setting a course record of 62. The 24-year-old Valimaki shot a bogey-free 10 under at Mont Choisy Le Golf to finish the first round two strokes ahead of playing partner Oliver Bekker of South Africa. Valimaki’s 10 birdies included two runs of four in a row. Pierre Pineau of France was three strokes off the lead in third, and JC Ritchie of South Africa was a further shot back in fourth.

