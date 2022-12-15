Red-hot Cowboys play at Jacksonville for 1st time since 2006
By The Associated Press
The Dallas Cowboys travel to Jacksonville for the first time since 2006. Dallas can clinch an NFC playoff spot with a victory. The Jaguars are trying to keep pace or close the gap on Tennessee in the dismal AFC South. Dallas has won four in a row and six of seven, including beating Indianapolis and Houston from the AFC South the past two weeks. Jacksonville has won three of five to get back in its division race while relying on rising star QB Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has 10 TD passes and no interceptions over his past five games.