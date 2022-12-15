CLINTON, S.C. — Led by Owen McCormack’s 21 points, the Presbyterian Blue Hose defeated the Elon Phoenix 69-63 on Thursday. The Blue Hose are now 3-9 on the season, while the Phoenix moved to 2-9.

