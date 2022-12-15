EU legal adviser sides with UEFA, FIFA in Super League case

BRUSSELS (AP) — A senior legal adviser proposes the European Court of Justice recognize that FIFA-UEFA rules under which the Super League project should be subject to prior approval are compatible with EU competition law. Advocate General Athanasios Rantos says while Super League organizers are entitled to their own independent competition outside UEFA and FIFA, they cannot also continue to play in UEFA and FIFA events without authorization. Advocates general routinely provide legal guidance to the ECJ. Their opinions aren’t binding on the Luxembourg-based court but are followed in most cases. UEFA and FIFA welcome the opinion. The European Club Association is satisfied by the opinion.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.