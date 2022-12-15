Just like dad: Mick Schumacher goes from Ferrari to Mercedes

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Mick Schumacher is leaving Ferrari for another of the teams his father raced for. Mercedes has announced that Schumacher will be its reserve driver for 2023 behind Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. He had been racing in Formula One with Ferrari-powered Haas. The move ends Schumacher’s four-year association with Ferrari. Mick’s dad Michael Schumacher won five Formula One titles for Ferrari then concluded his career with Mercedes. Mick Schumacher says “I take this as a new start.”

