Hawks center Capela to be out 1 to 2 weeks with calf injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is expected to be out for one to two weeks after suffering a strained right calf in Wednesday night’s loss at Orlando. The Hawks say an MRI revealed the strain. Capela left the game with what was described as tightness late in the fourth quarter. Capela ranks third in the NBA with 12 rebounds per game. Hawks forward John Collins has missed seven games with an ankle injury. Guard Dejounte Murray has been out a week with an ankle injury. Trae Young missed Monday’s loss at Memphis with lower back tightness before returning against Orlando.

