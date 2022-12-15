Hart, Flyers send Devils to 4th straight loss, 2-1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Carter Hart matched his career high with 48 saves and Travis Konecny scored the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway with 8:14 to play as the Philadelphia Flyers extended the New Jersey Devils’ season-high skid to four games with a 2-1 win. Scott Laughton also scored as the Flyers snapped a four-game winless streak. Jack Hughes scored for the Devils and Vitek Vanecek had 22 saves as New Jersey fell to 0-3-1 in its last four. Hart was the only reason they lost. He not only stopped all but one shot but at least a dozen were top-quality chances.

