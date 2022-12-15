Harrington doesn’t think Tiger Woods is done winning majors

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Padraig Harrington first squared off against Tiger Woods in a major 20 years ago. The Irishman has kept close watch ever since. And he believes Woods can still win another major. They are at the PNC Championship this week with their sons. Woods and his son Charlie finished one shot behind last year. Harrington says he saw enough speed in Woods’ swing during the made-for-TV match last week that Woods can get to the back nine of a major with a chance. And he says that would be all he needs to show he can still do it.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.