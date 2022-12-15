France: Car hits, kills boy amid World Cup game celebrations

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say a suspect driving a car in the southern French city of Montpellier “violently hit” and killed a teenage boy as crowds celebrated France’s victory in the World Cup semifinal. The vehicle was found nearby but the driver fled the scene. Police are trying to locate the suspect and have opened an investigation into into the precise circumstances of the incident, according to the Montpellier prosecutor’s office. Video emerged on Twitter showing a car being driven dangerously near crowds in the street following the French national team’s Wednesday night win over Morocco. A French lawmaker expressed her “immense sadness” that a sporting event ended “in absolute tragedy.” France has a large Moroccan community.

