E.W. Scripps announces formation of new sports division

CINCINNATI (AP) — The E.W. Scripps Company has announced the launch of a sports division as it looks to acquire local and national rights for teams and leagues. Scripps has stations in 61 markets and is the nation’s fourth-largest local TV broadcaster. It also purchased ION Media last year, which has the fifth-largest national broadcast viewership. Scripps sports could serve as an alternative or additional outlet for teams looking beyond regional sports networks, which have encountered financial difficulties in recent years.

