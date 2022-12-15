Cure Bowl features matchup of conference champs Troy, UTSA

No. 23 Troy and No. 22 UTSA help kick off the college bowl season, meeting in the Cure Bowl — the lone FBS postseason matchup featuring teams that won conference championships this year. The Trojans and Roadrunners have both rattled off 10 consecutive wins after losing two of three games to begin the regular season. Troy captured its first Sun Belt title since 2017 in its first season under new coach Jon Sumrall. Coach Jeff Traylor is finishing his third season at UTSA and has won back-to-back Conference USA crowns.

By The Associated Press

