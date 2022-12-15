Chilean tennis player gets 3-year ban for match-fixing

LONDON (AP) — Chilean tennis player Bárbara Gatica Avilés has been banned from the sport for three years after admitting she was paid to deliberately lose a match in 2016. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says “The charges relate to a match in 2016, which Gatica admitted losing deliberately in return for payment.” The agency did not specify which match or how much she was paid. The 26-year-old Gatica Avilés whose career-best WTA ranking is No. 158 was also fined $5,000. A hearing officer found Gatica Avilés guilty of violating three sections of the sport’s anti-corruption rules. Her ban extends to Dec. 8, 2025.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.