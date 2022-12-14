Walters begins Purdue tenure by promising points, defense

First, new Purdue coach Ryan Walters gave walk-on running back Devin Mockobee a scholarship. Now he intends to keep the Boilermakers’ reputation intact — as the Cradle of Quarterbacks and Den of Defensive Ends. One day after being hired, the former Illinois defensive coordinator was introduced as Jeff Brohm’s successor. The former high school quarterback who grew up dreaming of following Drew Brees’ trajectory, now finds himself trying to lead Brees’ alma mater back to a Big Ten title.

