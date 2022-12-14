Tigers bring back LHP Matthew Boyd with $10M, 1-year deal

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers are bringing back left-hander Matthew Boyd on a $10 million. one-year contract. The Tigers announced Wednesday that they agreed to terms with the 31-year-old Boyd, who pitched in Detroit from 2015-21. Boyd was 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 10 games last season and pitched in a playoff game for Seattle. He was acquired by his hometown Mariners from the San Francisco at the trade deadline. The Giants signed Boyd last March to a $5.2 million, one-year deal as he recovered from surgery on a tendon in his left arm.

