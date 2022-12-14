Rocco facing unique challenge as he takes VMI reins

Danny Rocco knows the job he’s taken as the football coach at Virginia Military Institute will be harder than any of his three previous head coaching positions. He need look no further than his 9-0 record as a coach against VMI to see it. Rocco’s challenge will be different than any he’s had before. The military school has handicaps highlighted by an inability to access the transfer portal and the absence of a graduate program that allows players to stick around for a fifth year. That helps explain why VMI has had just two winning seasons in the last 42 years.

