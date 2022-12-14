Messi fans overjoyed in south Asia after Argentina semi win
By SHEIKH SAALIQ and ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL
Associated Press
NEW DELHI (AP) — Argentina and Lionel Messi fans in India and Bangladesh are overjoyed after the soccer team secured its place in the World Cup final by beating Croatia. Fans poured onto the streets in Bangladesh’s Dhaka and India’s Kolkata waving Argentina flags and wearing the team’s sky blue and white jersey. Amid blaring trumpets, they chanted Messi’s name and hugged each other. Others broke into song and dance. Argentina, which will meet either France or Morocco in the final on Sunday, has a legion of fervent fans in Bangladesh and India since the days of Diego Maradona.