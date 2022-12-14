Louisville gets first win of season behind Ellis’ 30 points

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — El Ellis had career highs of 30 points and 10 assists and Louisville finally won after opening the season with nine losses, beating Western Kentucky 94-83 to give Kenny Payne his first win as a head coach. Ellis shot 10 of 19 and made four 3-pointers in posting his first career double-double. Kamari Lands added a career-high 15 points, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had 11 and Sydney Curry and Jae’Lyn Withers 10 apiece. Dayvion McKnight scored 25 points lead WKU, which had a five-game winning streak snapped. Jairus Hamilton added 20 points and 10 rebounds. Louisville maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half, leading by as many as 20. WKU got within 10 three times in the final three minutes, but Louisville hit all 10 of its free throws in that span.

