Linebackers Edmunds, Milano add size, speed to Bills defense

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tremaine Edmunds has the size and Matt Milano brings the speed to the Buffalo Bills defense. Together, they form a starting linebacker tandem which has anchored one of the NFL’s top defenses over the past five seasons. Both use their distinct skillsets to complement the other in capably defending against the run and pass. And they’ve developed an intuitive bond, in which it takes one glance to know what the other will be doing on the field. The AFC-leading Bills prepare to host Miami in a division showdown on Saturday.

