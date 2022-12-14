Houston Christian names Braxton Harris as 2nd football coach

HOUSTON (AP) — Braxton Harris has been named head football coach at Houston Christian. He becomes only the second coach for the FCS program that was known as Houston Baptist until a name change in September. Harris spent the last two seasons at Campbell, where he was associate head coach, linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator. The 38-year-old Texas native previously was head coach at Howard Payne in Brownwood, Texas, from 2017-19. Vic Shealy resigned last month after a decade as the school’s only head football coach. He was hired as the school’s first coach in April 2012, and their first official season was 2014. The Huskies were 2-9 this season.

