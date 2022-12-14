Herro makes 9 3s, scores 35 points to lead Heat past Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro made a career-high nine 3-pointers, hit the go-ahead jumper and scored 35 points in the Miami Heat’s 110-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Herro made a mid-range jumper to finish the scoring with 4.9 seconds left. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a mid-range jumper, and Josh Giddey’s putback rimmed out at the buzzer. The Heat made a season-high 24 3-pointers — with Herro going 9 of 17 — in sending the Thunder to their fourth straight loss. Miami star Jimmy Butler sat out to rest his right knee. Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 27 points.

