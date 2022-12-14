Freeze hires Montgomery, Roberts as Auburn coordinators
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has hired former Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Ron Roberts as defensive coordinator. New coach Hugh Freeze announced the hires of the two veteran coaches on Wednesday. Mongomery was fired after going 5-7 in his eighth season at Tulsa. He went 43-53 and led the team to a 10-3 record in 2016 after stints as an assistant at Houston and Baylor. Roberts was fired after three seasons as defensive coordinator under Dave Aranda at Baylor, which had a dropoff after ranking 10th nationally in scoring defense in 2021.