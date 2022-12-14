Firing, rehab made Bruins’ Montgomery better on and off ice

BOSTON (AP) — Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has bounced back from the low point in his career and his life to guide Boston to the best record in the NHL. Montgomery was fired by the Dallas Stars three years ago for what he has since admitted was a drinking problem. He has taken what he learned during his exile, his rehab and his climb back through the NHL ranks to make himself a better coach and person. Boston won 10 of its first 11 games on its way to a 20-3 start.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.