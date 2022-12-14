FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 15
By BRANDON GDULA
numberFire
Should you have cold feet about starting Tua Tagovailoa against the Buffalo Bills? Buffalo ranks 10th in adjusted pass defense, according to numberFire’s metrics. In their first meeting, Tua was the QB25, because of a disappointing line of 186 passing yards and a touchdown on 18 attempts. Najee Harris has had a pretty solid role over the past two games. He has averaged 14.5 carries and 2.0 targets on a 61.9% snap rate. The issue is the production: 71.0 yards per game and just three total red zone chances for an offense that sometimes struggles to score.