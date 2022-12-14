Chiefs could soon have WRs Toney, Hardman back on offense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs hope that wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who practiced last week after a hamstring injury but was unavailable against the Broncos, could get back on the field for the first time in nearly a month when they play at Houston on Sunday. And they could have fellow wide receiver Mecole Hardman back in short order after an abdominal injury landed him on injured reserve. Hardman returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window to promote him to the active roster or put him on season-ending IR.

