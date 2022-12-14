Burks, Pistons spoil Ball’s return to floor with OT win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 27 points off the bench, Killian Hayes added 25 and the Detroit Pistons spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the floor with a 141-134 overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets. Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points and Isaiah Stewart chipped in with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit. Jalen Duren grabbed 18 rebounds as the Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points to lead the Hornets, while Terry Rozier added 25. Ball finished with 23 points and 11 assists after missing 11 games with a sprained left ankle. But he fouled out with 29.6 seconds left in regulation and his presence was missed in overtime.

