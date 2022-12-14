Bowen, Saint Mary’s (CA) knock off New Mexico State 81-68

By The Associated Press

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Bowen had 16 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 81-68 win over New Mexico State on Wednesday night.

Bowen also contributed eight rebounds for the Gaels (9-3). Aidan Mahaney scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Alex Ducas shot 4 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Aggies (5-4) were led by Deshawndre Washington, who posted 20 points and four steals. Xavier Pinson added 12 points for New Mexico State. In addition, Marchelus Avery had 11 points and two blocks.

Saint Mary’s entered halftime up 35-26. Ducas paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Saint Mary’s outscored New Mexico State by four points over the final half, while Bowen led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.