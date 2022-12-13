North Texas hires Washington State play-caller Eric Morris

DENTON, Texas (AP) — North Texas has hired Eric Morris as its football coach, bringing in a former small college coach in Texas who spent the past season as offensive coordinator at Washington State. He was hired on Tuesday. Morris previously spent four seasons running the program at Incarnate Word in San Antonio. He was offensive coordinator under Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech for five seasons before taking over the Incarnate Word program. The 37-year-old Morris replaces Seth Littrell, who was fired with a 44-44 record over seven seasons.

