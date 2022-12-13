Moroccan fans wait for chance to score free World Cup ticket

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Hundreds of Moroccan fans have waited outside Al Janoub Stadium for a chance to score a free ticket to the country’s World Cup semifinal game against France. The tickets were given out by the Moroccan soccer federation in coordination with FIFA and the Qatari organizing committee. Morocco faces defending champion France in the semifinals on Wednesday. Fans outside Al Janoub Stadium say they have been waiting for several hours. Some camped out with blankets and chairs and took turns sleeping on the ground. Many plan to support the team in Qatar even if they can’t get a ticket.

